UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 7 pct, misses estimates

ABU DHABI, April 22 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but missed estimates.

FGB made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.7 million) for the three months ending March 31, compared to 1.33 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in an emailed statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.51 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)