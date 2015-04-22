FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 7 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 7 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 22 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but missed estimates.

FGB made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.7 million) for the three months ending March 31, compared to 1.33 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in an emailed statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.51 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.