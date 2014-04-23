FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 27 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 27 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), the second largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 27 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams ($362.1 million) in the three months ending March 31, up from 1.05 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast FGB would make a quarterly profit of 1.23 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.