UAE's First Gulf Bank posts 16 pct Q2 profit hike, matches estimates

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 16 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with the average estimate of analysts.

FGB made a net profit of 1.35 billion dirhams ($367.6 million) for the three months ending June 30, it said in an emailed statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)