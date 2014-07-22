FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's First Gulf Bank posts 16 pct Q2 profit hike, matches estimates
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank posts 16 pct Q2 profit hike, matches estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 16 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with the average estimate of analysts.

FGB made a net profit of 1.35 billion dirhams ($367.6 million) for the three months ending June 30, it said in an emailed statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.