UAE bank FGB Q4 net profit rises 13 pct, beats analyst forecasts

ABU DHABI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank (FGB), the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, beat analyst estimates after posting a 13 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

FGB made a net profit of 1.55 billion dirhams ($422 million) for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared to 1.37 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams.

Profit for the full year was 5.66 billion dirhams, up 18 percent.

The bank’s board was proposing a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share and 15.38 percent bonus shares for 2014. This compares with a cash dividend of 0.77 dirhams paid out for the year before, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank also said it will fully repay by the end of January a $900 million loan originally due in December 2015. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)