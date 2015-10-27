FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 net profit dips 0.4 pct
October 27, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's First Gulf Bank Q3 net profit dips 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 0.4 percent dip in third quarter net profit, broadly in line with estimates.

FGB made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.62 million) for the three months which ended on Sept. 30 compared to 1.43 billion a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters this month forecast an average net profit of 1.51 billion dirhams.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

