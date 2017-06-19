KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 The Malaysian government
said on Monday that an independent probe into Felda Global
Ventures Holdings (FGV) found that the board had
reasonable grounds to initiate disciplinary proceedings against
four of the firms' executives.
It noted, however, that nobody as yet had been found guilty
of any wrongdoing.
FGV, the world's third-largest palm plantation group,
suspended its CEO, CFO and two other officials this month while
it investigates transactions at a subsidiary.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)