FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures posts wider Q3 net loss
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures posts wider Q3 net loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's third largest palm plantation operator, reported a wider net loss for the third quarter, largely due to lower crude palm oil production, a fall in earnings from its downstream segment and poor performance of a jointly controlled entity.

The Malaysian company posted a net loss of 94.9 million ringgit ($21.40 million) in the quarter ended September, compared with a net loss of 33.9 million ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue fell to 4.19 billion ringgit from 4.51 billion ringgit.

The company said it expected to post a full-year loss, and that higher CPO prices could compensate for lower crop production, but the upside could be limited by a narrower price discount against soyoil.

Slower global growth and currency volatility due to a stronger dollar continue to affect the group, the company said in a statement to the local stock exchange.

Felda shares were 2.7 percent lower at the midday break ahead of its results, underperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark index.

$1 = 4.4350 ringgit Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.