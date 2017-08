May 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian savings and loans group Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank Zrt.

* Makes buyout offer for outstanding shares in mortgage lender FHB Bank at 533 forints ($1.93) each -statement

* Follows recent announcement of a buyout

* Offer pending approval by National Bank of Hungary

* FHB shares closed at 543 forints on Budapest Stock Exchange on Monday

Further company coverage: ($1 = 276.62 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)