December 30, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Hungarian state appeals against FHB's share issue plan

Krisztina Than

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hungary has appealed against mortgage bank FHB’s decision to seek a cash injection via a share issue, asking a court to suspend a vote in favour of the issue at a recent shareholder meeting, state asset manager MNV said on Wednesday.

FHB had said it needed the money due to a recent tightening of capital requirements by its supervisory body, the National Bank of Hungary, taking effect from January 2016. And it said its lending expansion plans would also need additional capital.

Its shareholders cleared the bank to make the share issue at a meeting on Monday.

Yet MNV, which holds a 7.32 percent stake in FHB, said in a statement on its website that the bank had excluded it from the planned share issue, prompting it to seek the court ruling.

FHB had said it had decided to carry out the issue via a private placement, though it did not give a price for the new shares to be issued, did not say how much it planned to raise, and did not say who the buyers of the shares would be.

“With its decision made on December, 28, FHB had excluded the Hungarian state as minority shareholder, along with other minority shareholders, from the capital increase,” MNV said in a statement on Wednesday.

FHB declined immediate comment.

The asset manager added that if the court ruled in its favour, all minority shareholders would have a right to a preferential subscription of new shares and would be able to participate in the issue.

Trading in FHB shares was suspended at the bank’s request ahead of the announcement of the planned share issue on Monday. (Editing by David Holmes)

