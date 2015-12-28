FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budapest bourse suspends trading in shares of FHB for 3 days
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 8:38 AM / 2 years ago

Budapest bourse suspends trading in shares of FHB for 3 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Hungarian mortgage bank FHB has been suspended at the request of the bank which expects to make decisions that could substantially influence the price of its shares, the Budapest Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The bourse said in a statement that trading in shares of FHB would be suspended until the end of session on Dec. 30.

If the bank publishes the relevant information earlier, the bourse said that FHB shares could resume trading.

FHB holds an extraordinary general meeting on Monday, where it is expected to decide about a capital hike, according to the shareholder meting agenda posted on the bank’s web site. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)

