UPDATE 2-Hungary's FHB lines up new investors to back planned share issue

BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian mortgage bank FHB has lined up new investors to back a planned multi-million forint share issue, designed to help fund its expansion plans and meet new regulations.

FHB said it needed the money due to a recent tightening of capital requirements by its supervisory body, the National Bank of Hungary, taking effect from January 2016. And it said its lending expansion plans would also require additional capital.

Shareholders of FHB, which posted an after-tax loss of 5.8 billion forints ($20 million) in the first nine months of 2015, cleared the bank to make a share issue at a meeting on Monday. The bank’s board of directors subsequently said it had decided to carry out the issue via a private placement.

However FHB did not give a price for the new shares to be issued, did not say how much it planned to raise, and did not say who the buyers of the shares would be.

It said the new shareholders could announce their decision to subscribe for the new shares until Dec. 30.

Trading in FHB shares was suspended at the bank’s request ahead of the announcement of the planned share issue. The Budapest Stock Exchange said they would remain suspended until the end of the session on Dec. 30, though they could resume sooner if the bank publishes relevant information.

The National Bank of Hungary expects banks to adhere to stricter European Union capital requirements from Jan. 1 and has set out even stricter requirements for banks that it deems vulnerable.

The bank also expects to increase its lending to households by some 5 percent a year, while its corporate loan portfolio should expand by about 20 percent per year in the next few years.

FHB expects those requirements and the increased lending to mean it needs extra capital of between 30 billion forints and 42 billion. ($1 = 285.5400 forints) (Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)