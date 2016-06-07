RPT-Hungary central bank fines FHB Bank for market manipulation

(Repeats to attach alert)

BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary has fined FHB Bank 105 million forints ($384,000) for market manipulation over a 2012 euro-denominated bond issue, the central bank said on its web site on Tuesday.

FHB misled market participants about the bond issue in December 2012, and a subsequent issue in May 2013, by saying it was directed at "investors outside Hungary".

The central bank did not say how big the bond issue was. An FHB spokesman declined to comment on the fine.

The Budapest Stock Exchange suspended trading in FHB's shares at 1152 GMT.