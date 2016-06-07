FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary central bank fines FHB Bank for market manipulation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Hungary central bank fines FHB Bank for market manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary has fined FHB Bank 105 million forints ($384,000) for market manipulation over a 2012 euro-denominated bond issue, the central bank said on its web site on Tuesday.

FHB misled market participants about the bond issue in December 2012, and a subsequent issue in May 2013, by saying it was directed at "investors outside Hungary".

The central bank did not say how big the bond issue was. An FHB spokesman declined to comment on the fine.

The Budapest Stock Exchange suspended trading in FHB's shares at 1152 GMT.

$1 = 273.5700 forints Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.