Barclays Bank PLC on Tuesday won dismissal of a 2013 U.S. government-led lawsuit that sought to recover losses incurred by mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac on toxic mortgage-backed securities in a $642 million trust.

Barclays is the successor of Equifirst Corporation, which originated and sold a pool of mortgage loans into the trust in the run-up to the 2008 housing and financial crisis.

