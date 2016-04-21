FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York judge tosses FHFA mortgage claims against Morgan Stanley
April 21, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

New York judge tosses FHFA mortgage claims against Morgan Stanley

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has dismissed claims in two lawsuits against Morgan Stanley over misrepresentations regarding the quality of loans underlying $2.6 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities sponsored or deposited by the bank before the financial crisis.

Justice Marcy Friedman of state Supreme Court in Manhattan found that the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which sued on behalf of trustees overseeing securities sold in 2007 to mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac and others, lacked standing to bring the actions. Attempts to substitute the trustees as plaintiffs in the subsequently filed complaints were time-barred, the judge said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WIRvHE

