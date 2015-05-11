FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US judge rules for FHFA over Nomura in mortgage bond lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

US judge rules for FHFA over Nomura in mortgage bond lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday ruled that Nomura Holdings Inc misled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by making false statements about the quality of mortgages that backed securities it sold.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled in favor of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, following a non-jury trial that ended last month.

“The offering documents did not correctly describe the mortgage loans,” the judge wrote in a 361-page decision. “The magnitude of falsity, conservatively measured, is enormous.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.