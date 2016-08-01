FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS wins dismissal of FHFA mortgage securities case
August 1, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

UBS wins dismissal of FHFA mortgage securities case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A UBS AG affiliate has won dismissal of a case that sought to recover for losses incurred by mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac on defective home loans in a $1.1 billion mortgage-backed securities trust put together before the housing crisis.

Citing decisions in similar cases brought by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Justice Marcy Friedman of New York state court in Manhattan said the regulator, which filed a summons with notice, lacked standing to pursue the claims for the 2006 trust and that the trustee, which could sue, filed its complaint too late.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2abIkj0

