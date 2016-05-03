FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1st Circuit revives FHLBank Boston's fraud lawsuit against Moody's
May 3, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

1st Circuit revives FHLBank Boston's fraud lawsuit against Moody's

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has revived claims by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston that Moody’s Investors Service committed fraud by issuing top ratings on “a toxic stew” of mortgage-backed securities that plunged in value during the credit crisis.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts erred when it said it had no authority to transfer the case to Manhattan and instead dismissed it outright.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VJ3sOb

