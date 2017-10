March 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Monday it sold $1.0 billion of two-year global notes due May 28, 2014 in a reopening of an existing 1.375 percent issue.

The notes were priced at 101.981 yielding 0.478 percent.

The bid-to-cover-ratio was 2.6-to-1.

The total amount now outstanding is $4.0 billion.