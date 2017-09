Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Home Loan Banks Systems said on Wednesday it will not issue global notes in its optional note issuance window in October.

In its 2013 calendar, FHLB said the dates are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates and may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next announcement date to either pass or sell global notes is Nov. 13.