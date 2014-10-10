FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FHLB San Francisco chief Dean Schultz to retire
October 10, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

FHLB San Francisco chief Dean Schultz to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco said on Friday its president and chief executive Dean Schultz will retire after April 30, 2015 after a successor is appointed.

The cooperative bank said in a statement its board has selected an executive search firm to conduct a search for Schultz’s successor.

FHLB San Francisco is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System created in 1932 to help finance mortgages for consumers. Its members include banks, credit unions and insurance companies headquartered in Arizona, California and Nevada. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

