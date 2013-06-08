FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says company "has everything we need" to relaunch Alfa Romeo
June 8, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat CEO says company "has everything we need" to relaunch Alfa Romeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, Italy June 8 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat “has everything we need” to relaunch its historic performance sports brand Alfa Romeo, Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday.

The launch of new Alfa Romeo models starting later this year has been flagged by Marchionne as a key part of the automaker’s strategy to boost sales of higher-margin premium models.

“It’s all top secret,” Marchionne said in reply to journalists’ questions for an update. “We have everything we need” for the new Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo 4C sports car will go on sale in the U.S. and in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Italian carmaker hopes to leverage the 103-year-old brand’s cachet with auto enthusiasts to draw new buyers to Alfa Romeo through a revamp of its two existing compact cars and the addition of seven new models by 2016.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes

