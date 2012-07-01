FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat appeals against order to hire 145 union workers
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2012 / 1:27 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat appeals against order to hire 145 union workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, June 30 (Reuters) - Fiat SpA has asked for the suspension of a court ruling ordering it to hire 145 workers who are members of Italy’s largest metalworkers union and is launching an appeal against the decision, the auto maker said on Saturday.

The move is the latest twist in a long-running battle between Fiat and unions over changing work conditions at the group’s Italian plants.

Fiat was ordered last week to hire the workers after the union claimed it had shut its members out of recent hiring at the FIP plant in Pomigliano near Naples.

Italian law forbids companies from discriminating against union members.

In a statement, Fiat said it believed the ruling was flawed on both factual and legal grounds and it was confident that its appeal would be upheld.

It said complying with the order would cause “serious distortions” for operations in Pomigliano.

“The number of employees is today more than sufficient to meet the current demands of the market,” it said, adding that if it were forced to take on more staff, it would risk having to stand down an equivalent number of workers. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Ed Lane)

