MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat priced a 450 million Swiss franc ($491 million) 2017 bond on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The bond, arranged by Credit Suisse and UBS , carries a 4 percent coupon. ($1 = 0.9165 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)