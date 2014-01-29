BRIEF-Chrysler Group sees 2014 revenue rising 11 pct to $80 billion

DETROIT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, owned by Fiat SpA, reported fourth quarter and full-year 2013 earnings on Wednesday: * Chrysler Group LLC reports full year 2013 net income of $2.8 billion * Chrysler Group Q4 net income $1.6 billion * Chrysler Group Q4 adjust net income $659 million, up 74 percent form year ago * Chrysler Group 2013 global vehicle shipments up 6 percent at 2.56 million * Chrysler Group targets 2014 revenue about $80 billion, up from $72.14 billion in 2013 * Chrysler Group targets 2014 global vehicle shipments about 2.8 million * Chrysler Group targets 2014 net income between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion * Chrysler Group targets 2014 free cash flow between $0.5 billion and $1.0

billion * Chrysler Group targets 2014 modified op profit $3.7 billion to $4.0 billion * Chrysler 2013 net income $2.8 billion includes $962 million non-cash tax

benefit * Chrysler 2013 Q4 revenue $21.20 billion up 24 percent versus year previous * Chrysler 2013 revenue $72.14 billion up 10 percent from year previous * Chrysler 2013 worldwide vehicle shipments 2.6 million, worldwide sales 2.4

million vehicles * Chrysler end-2013 U.S. market share 11.4 percent, up from 11.2 percent from

previous year * Chrysler cash end-2013 $13.3 billion, from $11.5 billion end-Q3 and from

$11.6 billion year ago * Chrysler market share in Canada 14.6 percent, from 14.2 percent previous year