Fiat to soon offer car-share services in Milan-mayor
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat to soon offer car-share services in Milan-mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat will shortly join German rival Daimler in offering car-share services in Milan, the city mayor said on Thursday.

European automakers are looking at new ways to attract young drivers who can’t afford to buy cars as auto sales decline in the region and youth unemployment in Southern Europe soars to record highs.

“Fiat will start offering a car-sharing service in Milan shortly,” mayor Giuliano Pisapia said at a conference.

Daimler, the German parent of Mercedes-Benz, successfully launched in August its car2go car-sharing in Italy’s financial and fashion capital.

Car-share services in Milan include also GuidaMi, operated by the city’s public transportation company ATM, and e-Vai of regional train group Trenord.

Fiat confirmed it was working on a few different options for the service.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
