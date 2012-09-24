Volkswagen welcomed in Italy but is no saviour-Fiat CEO

TURIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he would welcome rival Volkswagen as a producer in Italy but added it was silly to think that foreign car makers could rescue Italy’s troubled automotive industry.

“I welcome Volkswagen as a producer, and I’ll do everything possible to help them,” Marchionne told an industry conference.

“The fact of looking to foreigners as if they were Italy’s saviours is the biggest pile of crap I have ever heard,” he added.

He was referring to recent calls from trade unions that the Italian government should be more aggressive in courting foreign investment in the country’s auto sector. Europe’s car market is in its fifth year of shrinking sales.

He also reiterated that he had no intention of selling Alfa Romeo to the German competitor.