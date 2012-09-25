FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO confirms Italy to become production centre for U.S. cars
September 25, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Fiat CEO confirms Italy to become production centre for U.S. cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fiat CEO confirmed on Tuesday plans to turn the group’s Italian factories into a production centre for cars to be sold outside Europe and particularly in the United States.

In a speech to staff in Italy, Sergio Marchionne said Italy and Europe could no longer be considered the only end markets for Fiat, which also runs Chrysler in the United States.

“We can and we must think at the car sector in Italy in a different way, refocus it...so that it becomes an important production centre for exports outside Europe. In our case, that means above all the United States,” he said.

Marchionne also said the European Commission should guarantee equal conditions for all car makers, and repel attempts, particularly by German producers, “to create conditions that are more favourable to their own industry.”

Marchionne has repeatedly accused German rival Volkswagen of contributing to a “bloodbath” among carmakers by waging a price war in Europe.

