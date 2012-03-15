FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO Marchionne paid 14.5 mln euros for 2011
March 15, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 6 years ago

Fiat CEO Marchionne paid 14.5 mln euros for 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat paid chief executive Sergio Marchionne 14.5 million euros ($18.9 million) last year, mostly in shares.

The headline figure comprises a base remuneration of 2.45 million euros and performance-related grants of Fiat and Fiat Industrial stock worth what the company said had a fair value of about 12 million euros.

Marchionne, who also runs U.S. automaker Chrysler, declined a salary and bonus from Chrysler for a second straight year in 2011, when the company repaid more than $7 billion in government loans from its bankruptcy restructuring nearly three years ago.

Marchionne has been CEO of both automakers since Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy in June 2009. Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.

Public anger over high pay and bonuses at bailed-out firms in 2008 prompted U.S. President Barak Obama’s administration to limit cash salaries at automakers and banks.

By way of comparison with Marchionne, on March 6 Ford Motor CEO Alan Mulally received a stock award of 2.9 million shares -- worth $34.5 million at the time -- for his performance in 2009. ($1 = 0.7677 euro) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)

