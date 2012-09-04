FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says "pessimistic" on European markets in 2012-13
September 4, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Fiat CEO says "pessimistic" on European markets in 2012-13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAGUJEVAC, Serbia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was “pessimistic” about the European outlook for this year and next.

“I’ve been ... honestly, pessimistic about 2012 and 2013 and I think we will not see the recovery of these markets until 2013,” Marchionne told reporters during a visit to Serbia. “I think we will have to get used to these numbers being at low levels for the next 18 months.” (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)

