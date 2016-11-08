SAO PAULO Nov 8 The Brazilian auto market is likely to grow around 5 percent next year, Carlos Eugenio Dutra, the head of the Fiat brand for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) in Latin America, said on Tuesday.

FCA expects to break even in the region in 2016, Stefan Ketter, chief operating officer for FCA in Latin America said at an industry event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)