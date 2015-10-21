FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO expects industry consolidation in 24 months - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat CEO expects industry consolidation in 24 months - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A major consolidation in the global auto industry could happen in the next 24 months, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told CNBC.

Marchionne has previously said consolidation would support the heavy investments required to meet the demands for cleaner, safer vehicles.

“I think there’s a great chance that you see something in those 24 months. And it’s no use to me trying to hypothesis who the marriage of partners are, but it will happen,” he said on Wednesday.

Marchionne said Fiat would try and play a role in the consolidation, but “whether we are successful in getting it done or not I can’t tell.”

Marchionne had earlier this year approached General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra with an offer to merge, a proposal Barra has consistently said she and GM’s board are not interested in. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.