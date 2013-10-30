FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat cuts 2013 guidance as Latin American sales fall
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat cuts 2013 guidance as Latin American sales fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat on Wednesday cut its 2013 financial targets as expected, after third-quarter revenue in Latin America fell because incentives expired in Brazil.

Fiat now expects to earn a trading profit of between 3.5 billion and 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in 2013, the bottom end falling below an analyst forecast range of 3.65-3.92 billion euros.

Fiat said its group trading profit for the third quarter was 816 million euros, lower than analysts forecasts of 915 million euros.

Trading profit is earnings before interest, tax and one-time items.

Fiat’s loss in EMEA narrowed to 165 million euros in the third quarter from a 238 million euros loss the year before.

Its trading profit in Latin America tumbled to 165 million euros in third quarter from 341 million euros. Analysts had been expecting the revenue decline in Brazil, which usually accounts for about a quarter of Fiat’s trading profit.

Net debt was 8.3 billion euros, against an analyst forecast of 7.6 billion euros and compared to 6.5 billion euros at year-end.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.