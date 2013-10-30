Fiat sees 2013 European car and light truck sales at about 1.5 mln

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat sees its car and light truck sales in Europe at about 1.5 million vehicles in 2013, according to a slide presentation of third quarter results posted on its website on Wednesday.

The group also said it expects to sell about 4.4 million of the Fiat-Chrysler group’s mass market-brand cars worldwide.

Last year, Fiat sold 1.6 million cars and light trucks in Europe, which includes 27 E.U. countries plus EFTA.

Fiat said it will present an updated five-year plan during its first quarter 2014 results.