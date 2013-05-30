FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat to wait for VEBA stake verdict before merging with Chrysler
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

Fiat to wait for VEBA stake verdict before merging with Chrysler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, May 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday the Italian carmaker intends to wait for a resolution of the legal dispute with U.S. healthcare trust VEBA before going ahead with a full merger with Chrysler.

“We intend to wait for the Delaware verdict before moving forward on the merger” with Chrysler, said Elkann.

However, Elkann did not rule out an out of court settlement with VEBA ahead of the verdict, which will help determine the price of the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler held by the trust.

“We don’t rule it out,” he said. The verdict is due 90 days from the April 25 hearing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.