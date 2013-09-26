FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat chairman says Chrysler IPO changes business situation
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat chairman says Chrysler IPO changes business situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The listing of Chrysler creates a different business situation for the Fiat group to operate in, the chairman of the Italian automaker said on Thursday.

“If the IPO goes ahead and there are two separately listed companies, it is certainly very different from having just one,” John Elkann said, replying to a question if the alliance with Chrysler was at risk if the IPO went through.

Chrysler Group LLC was forced to file paperwork for an IPO by its second-biggest shareholder earlier this week, escalating a spat with main owner Fiat which said it could scale back its commitment to the U.S. automaker.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.