FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Fiat Chrysler CEO says EPA development won't impact targets - La Repubblica
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says EPA development won't impact targets - La Repubblica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Accusations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles violated emissions laws will not have any impact on the carmaker's business plan targets, CEO Sergio Marchionne told La Repubblica newspaper on Friday.

"I confirm the targets of the plan," Marchionne said when asked if EPA developments could stop the group achieving 2018 industrial and financial targets, the paper reported.

On Thursday EPA accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.