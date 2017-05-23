FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. Justice Dept to sue Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions -sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Justice Dept to sue Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.

The lawsuit will label the undeclared auxiliary emissions controls "defeat devices" in 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler vehicles, the sources said. Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.