WASHINGTON U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected
some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret
software allowing them to violate emission control standards,
according to emails disclosed on Friday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air
Resources Board accused Fiat Chrysler in January of using the
software, known as a "defeat device," to illegally allow excess
diesel emissions in 104,000 U.S. 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees
and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks.
Byron Bunker, director of the EPA's Transportation and Air
Quality compliance division, said in a January 2016 email to
Fiat Chrysler, obtained by Reuters under the Freedom of
Information Act, that he was "very concerned about the
unacceptably slow pace" of the automaker's efforts to explain
high nitrogen oxide emissions from some of its vehicles.
Nitrogen oxide is linked to smog formation and respiratory
problems.
Bunker's email said the EPA had told Fiat Chrysler officials
at a November 2015 meeting that at least one auxiliary emissions
control device on the car maker's vehicles appeared to violate
the agency's regulations.
Mike Dahl, head of vehicle safety and regulatory compliance
for Fiat Chrysler's U.S. unit, responded in a separate email
that the company was working diligently and understood the EPA's
concerns. He added that if the EPA identified Fiat Chrysler
vehicles as containing defeat devices it would result in
"potentially significant regulatory and commercial
consequences."
The documents redacted the vehicles named, but two officials
briefed on the matter said they referred to diesel models.
The EPA's November 2015 meeting with Fiat Chrysler came two
months after Volkswagen AG, mired in a major
tailpipe emissions scandal, admitted to installing secret defeat
device software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to
make them appear cleaner than they were on the road.
At an event in Venice on Friday, Fiat Chrysler Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was "confident of the fact
that there was no intention on our part to set up a defeat
device that was even remotely similar to what (Volkswagen) had
in their cars."
Fiat Chrysler said in a statement, meanwhile, that the
emails showed it had been "meaningfully engaged with the EPA
regarding its diesel engine emissions for an extended period of
time."
In Venice, Marchionne also said he expected regulators will
soon approve a software fix that will allow the company to sell
2017 U.S. diesel models. The same fix will be used to update and
resolve concerns about 2014-2016 cars, he said.
The Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler in May, saying it
placed eight undeclared "defeat devices" in 2014-2016 Fiat
Chrysler diesel vehicles that led to "substantially" higher than
allowable levels of nitrogen oxide.
The department also has a separate criminal probe into the
matter.
