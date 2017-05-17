FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. preparing to sue Fiat Chrysler over excess diesel emissions
May 17, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 3 months ago

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker, two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in January accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using undisclosed software to allow excess diesel emissions in about 104,000 cars and SUVs, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

