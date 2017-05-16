FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
EU to investigate Italy, Fiat over emissions - Handelsblatt
May 16, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 3 months ago

EU to investigate Italy, Fiat over emissions - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - - The European Commission will launch infringement proceedings against the Italian government on Wednesday over its handling of an emission-cheating investigation into Fiat Chrysler (FCA), German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The Commission accuses Italy of ignoring the installation of so-called cheat devices to manipulate emission levels in diesel cars at Fiat. No comment from Fiat or the Italian government was available, the newspaper reported.

Italy's transport minister said in February that new tests carried out on FCA found no illegal engine software. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Clarke)

