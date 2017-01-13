U.S. senator wants FTC probe of Fiat Chrysler diesel marketing

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A top U.S. senator asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV deceptively marketed its diesel-powered SUVs and trucks.

Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, asked for the probe after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected in about 104,000 vehicles, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)