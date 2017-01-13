FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. senator wants FTC probe of Fiat Chrysler diesel marketing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. senator wants FTC probe of Fiat Chrysler diesel marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A top U.S. senator asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday to investigate whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV deceptively marketed its diesel-powered SUVs and trucks.

Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, asked for the probe after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected in about 104,000 vehicles, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.