FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCA chairman sees no CEO change at Ferrari at this stage
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
November 28, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

FCA chairman sees no CEO change at Ferrari at this stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has no plans at this stage to replace the chief executive of its Ferrari luxury sports car unit which it is preparing to spin-off, Chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

Elkann also said that the introduction of a loyalty share scheme at Ferrari was just one among several options being considered.

“There will be no CEO change,” he said in answer to a question on whether Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa would be replaced in coming months.

He was speaking to reporters on the sideline of an event.

FCA plans to spin off Ferrari from the group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake to its shareholders. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.