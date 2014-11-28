FCA chairman sees no CEO change at Ferrari at this stage

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has no plans at this stage to replace the chief executive of its Ferrari luxury sports car unit which it is preparing to spin-off, Chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

Elkann also said that the introduction of a loyalty share scheme at Ferrari was just one among several options being considered.

“There will be no CEO change,” he said in answer to a question on whether Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa would be replaced in coming months.

He was speaking to reporters on the sideline of an event.

FCA plans to spin off Ferrari from the group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake to its shareholders. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Valentina Za)