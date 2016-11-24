BRIEF-Point Loma Resources announces Q3 results
* Point Loma Resources announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
CASSINO, Italy Nov 24 Fiat Chrysler will start reaping the benefits on its earnings from a recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro towards the end of the year, the car maker's chief executive said on Thursday.
"Let's hope it lasts as long as possible," CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters at an event at an FCA plant in Cassino, southern Italy.
"The effects will be felt starting from the end of the year because we still have a lot of dollar hedging to get through. It will also help (luxury sports maker) Ferrari," he said.
FCA makes around 85 percent of its profits in North America.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
