March 2, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's L'Espresso, Agnelli family mulling newspaper merger -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CIR holding are considering merging their two editorial operations, which include La Stampa and la Repubblica newspapers, sources said on Wednesday.

As part of the mooted media shake-up, Fiat Chrysler would also sell its 16.7 percent stake in the RCS Mediagroup publishing group, two sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

Under the latest plans, the new editorial group would be controlled by CIR through its L‘Espresso media unit, with a stake of between 40 and 50 percent. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Crispian Balmer)

