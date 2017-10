June 28 (Reuters) - Italian auto maker Fiat SpA will relaunch the Alfa Romeo in the United States and then China, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday, without providing a time frame.

Marchionne, who is also the CEO of U.S. No. 3 automaker Chrysler Group, made the remark at the launch production ceremony of its joint venture plant with Guangzhou Automobile Corp in Changsha, capital of Hunan province in central China.