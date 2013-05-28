FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat rises to highest in nearly 2 yrs on Chrysler buyout talk
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat rises to highest in nearly 2 yrs on Chrysler buyout talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian car maker Fiat rose more than 4 percent to a peak since August 2011 on Tuesday as speculation over a deal to buy the 41.5 percent stake it does not already onw in Chrysler continued.

Italian newspapers said on Tuesday negotiations were in a decisive phase and Corriere della Sera said Fiat would unlikely pay less than $3 billion for the stake controlled by the U.S. healthcare trust fund VEBA.

Corriere said a Fiat capital hike would be the best way to raise new resources ahead of a Wall Street listing of the merged group.

By 0729 GMT, the stock was up 4.6 percent at 5.92 euros.

