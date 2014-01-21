FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat says completes deal to buy out U.S. unit Chrysler
January 21, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat says completes deal to buy out U.S. unit Chrysler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Fiat said on Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of shares in Chrysler it did not previously own, making the U.S. unit a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian carmaker.

The company announced on Jan. 1 that it had struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler, ending more than a year of tense talks that had obstructed Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne’s efforts to combine the two automakers’ resources.

Fiat bought the remaining 41.46 percent stake in Chrysler from a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union. The trust, known as a voluntary employee beneficiary association or VEBA, has received $3.65 billion in cash for the stake, $1.9 billion of which came from Chrysler and $1.75 billion from Fiat.

Chrysler has also committed to giving the UAW trust another $700 million in four equal annual installments, the first of which was paid in connection with the deal closure, Fiat said.

