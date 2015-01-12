FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat-Chrysler sees 1,500 new jobs at Italian plant in Melfi
January 12, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler sees 1,500 new jobs at Italian plant in Melfi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fiat-Chrysler expects to add 1,500 new jobs at its Melfi plant in southern Italy thanks to “extremely positive” results of its new Jeep Renegade and Fiat500X models, the carmaker said on Monday.

Of these, around 1,000 would be new hires.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler also said a temporary layoff scheme at the plant would end, allowing 5,418 employees to return to work.

The Jeep Renegade in December was among the top 10 selling vehicles in Italy while the Fiat 500X has already received 1,500 orders, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)

