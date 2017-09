AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the automaker’s Windsor, Ontario minivan plant will shut for 12 weeks in the first and second quarters of 2015 for upgrades ahead of production of the company’s next-generation minivan. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)